SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 8,995,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 50,102,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

