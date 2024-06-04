Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $137.83. Approximately 2,035,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,233,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

