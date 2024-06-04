Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 55000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

