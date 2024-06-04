Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,222 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $266.70. 45,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,908. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.21 and its 200 day moving average is $281.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

