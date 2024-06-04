Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 253,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

