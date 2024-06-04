SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $152.08

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.08, but opened at $143.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 114,750 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

