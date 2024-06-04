SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 217.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of SiriusPoint worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $15,083,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 811,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Price Performance

NYSE SPNT opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.