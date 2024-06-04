Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Up 3.7%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.81. 47,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 173,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $618.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter worth $227,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Similarweb by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Similarweb by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 340,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

