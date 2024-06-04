Silver Heights Capital Management Inc Has $35.45 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 13.7% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of CarMax worth $35,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

