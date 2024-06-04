Short Interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Rises By 10.9%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 1.3 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. ( NYSE:EVTL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertical Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,394. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

