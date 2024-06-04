Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Increases By 11.1%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

