Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Grows By 9.4%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HR remained flat at $16.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,770,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.