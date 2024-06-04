Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Drops By 12.5%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.