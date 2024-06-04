Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Decreases By 10.3%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 12,850,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 26.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GFS traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.57.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
