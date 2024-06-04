Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Expands By 11.0%

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GAINL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

