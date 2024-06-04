Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Rises By 5.2%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Forafric Global Stock Performance
AFRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.
Forafric Global Company Profile
