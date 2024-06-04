Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Rises By 5.2%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

AFRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.