Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Increases By 5.7%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.06. 3,221,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,645. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

