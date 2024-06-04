Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Increases By 5.2%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EVEX stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EVE has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in EVE by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EVE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EVE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

