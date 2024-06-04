Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Rises By 10.8%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 484,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

