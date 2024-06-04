Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Increases By 5.3%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Enova International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ENVA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. 222,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,654. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Enova International has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

