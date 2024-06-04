Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declines By 7.2%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 536,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $63,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $198,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CPF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.91. 97,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

