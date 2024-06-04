Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Increases By 9.6%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 896,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.