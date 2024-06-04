Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 10.6%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 1,795,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

