Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Increases By 9.1%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,245. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 424.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

