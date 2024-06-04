Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Grows By 7.3%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,335,700 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 6,839,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,642.8 days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.
About Bank of Communications
