Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Grows By 7.3%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,335,700 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 6,839,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,642.8 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

