Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Drops By 10.1%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $309,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 581,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 148,042 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.2 %

AZN traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. 5,468,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.