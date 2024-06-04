Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Declines By 10.0%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,628,529. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Arch Resources stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.84. 481,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

