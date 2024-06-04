Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Expands By 9.4%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Performance

NYSE:ALX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $237.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 86.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALX. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.