Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Synectics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LON:SNX traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.10 ($2.24). 60,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,596. The company has a market cap of £31.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,346.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.56).

Get Synectics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synectics

In other Synectics news, insider Andrew Lockwood bought 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £15,066.66 ($19,303.86). 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.