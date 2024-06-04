Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,243,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Shopify worth $331,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Shopify by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,749,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,995,000 after buying an additional 645,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

SHOP traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,602,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,236. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

