ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 0.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $674.07 and last traded at $664.00. Approximately 1,052,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,268,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $660.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

