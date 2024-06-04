SentinelOne’s (S) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.3 %

S stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after acquiring an additional 838,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

