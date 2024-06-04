SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after acquiring an additional 838,818 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

