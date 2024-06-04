Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. 40,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $429.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.81. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

