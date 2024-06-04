Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.13.

STX stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,410,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

