Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

