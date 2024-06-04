Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,693 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 122,425 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 20.3% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of SEA worth $55,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SEA by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $33,630,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. 4,388,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,369. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.