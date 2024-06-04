SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Up 1.3%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 19,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 503,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.90. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

