Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,588 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,053,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after buying an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $51.83. 970,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

