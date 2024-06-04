Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. 970,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

