Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.99. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

