Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Saputo Stock Performance
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
