SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.54 million and $12,671.07 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,186.63 or 1.00042045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00110454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02107888 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,473.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

