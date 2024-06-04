Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 112,503 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,503 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $429,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.61. 735,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

