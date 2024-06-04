Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,334 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $191,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.38. The company had a trading volume of 257,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,398. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

