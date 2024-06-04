Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $263 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,176 shares during the period. Reliance comprises 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Reliance worth $263,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.21. 256,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,460. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.56 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,421 shares of company stock worth $12,835,705 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

