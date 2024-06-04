Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 14,364 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of TE Connectivity worth $170,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $165,640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

TEL stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $149.11. 1,481,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,209. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

