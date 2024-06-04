Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.38.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$148.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$149.24. The stock has a market cap of C$208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$139.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.