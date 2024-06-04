Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$161.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$154.00 to C$161.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
RY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.