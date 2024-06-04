Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $2,511,694.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $2,511,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 720,829 shares of company stock valued at $62,782,587. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 102.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

