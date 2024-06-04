Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWF traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,091. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $348.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

